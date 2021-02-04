Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is 16.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.64% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 35.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.21, the stock is 2.38% and 6.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 64.25% off its SMA200. EVC registered 58.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 122.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0279 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1522.

The stock witnessed a 13.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.37%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) has around 1104 employees, a market worth around $273.65M and $243.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.68. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.82% and -5.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entravision Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $130.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -272.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 84.00% in year-over-year returns.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), with 4.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.12% while institutional investors hold 81.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.19M, and float is at 56.84M with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 77.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Century Companies, Inc. with over 9.04 million shares valued at $13.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.08% of the EVC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.93 million shares valued at $9.02 million to account for 9.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. which holds 5.91 million shares representing 9.87% and valued at over $8.99 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.89% of the shares totaling 4.13 million with a market value of $6.27 million.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vasquez Gilbert R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vasquez Gilbert R bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Entravision Communications Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Avalos Arnoldo (Director) bought a total of 7,895 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $1.92 per share for $15154.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58373.0 shares of the EVC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Vasquez Gilbert R (Director) acquired 33,000 shares at an average price of $2.09 for $68970.0. The insider now directly holds 565,686 shares of Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC).

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading 22.06% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.