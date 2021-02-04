Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: III)

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: III) is 10.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $4.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The III stock was last observed hovering at around $3.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 27.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.63, the stock is -1.02% and 9.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 49.04% off its SMA200. III registered 27.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5854.

The stock witnessed a 10.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.68%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Information Services Group Inc. (III) has around 1287 employees, a market worth around $178.02M and $248.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.38 and Fwd P/E is 15.45. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.66% and -11.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Information Services Group Inc. (III) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Information Services Group Inc. (III) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Information Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $56.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Information Services Group Inc. (III) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.88M, and float is at 31.47M with Short Float at 1.20%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 1.63 million shares valued at $3.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.40% of the III Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF with 0.81 million shares valued at $2.66 million to account for 1.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund which holds 0.42 million shares representing 0.87% and valued at over $0.88 million, while iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $1.16 million.

Information Services Group Inc. (III) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Information Services Group Inc. (III) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lavieri Todd D., the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that Lavieri Todd D. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $1.82 per share for a total of $4550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

Information Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that CONNORS MICHAEL P (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $2.25 per share for $39375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.49 million shares of the III stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, CONNORS MICHAEL P (Chairman & CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.04 for $40800.0. The insider now directly holds 5,474,708 shares of Information Services Group Inc. (III).

Information Services Group Inc. (III): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRA International Inc. (CRAI) that is trading 1.79% up over the past 12 months. Gartner Inc. (IT) is 3.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.