Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS)

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS) is 25.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.38 and a high of $34.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTUS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.22% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.22% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.12, the stock is -1.12% and 11.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 21.14% off its SMA200. NTUS registered -22.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.95.

The stock witnessed a 21.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.08%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) has around 1484 employees, a market worth around $869.91M and $428.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.23. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.40% and -27.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natus Medical Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $110M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.50% in year-over-year returns.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) Top Institutional Holders

249 institutions hold shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS), with 575.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 97.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.83M, and float is at 33.22M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 95.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.47 million shares valued at $93.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.14% of the NTUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.69 million shares valued at $46.06 million to account for 7.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 2.03 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $40.69 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $23.45 million.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heine Lisa Wipperman, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Heine Lisa Wipperman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $18.03 per share for a total of $21636.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15998.0 shares.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 20.95% up over the past 12 months. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) is 181.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.95% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.48.