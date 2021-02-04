Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP)

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP) is 30.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $6.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.35, the stock is 7.39% and 12.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 123.61% off its SMA200. SUP registered 63.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 234.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.80.

The stock witnessed a 28.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 171.57%, and is 21.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 8.73% over the month.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $134.55M and $1.07B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 494.44% and -14.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Superior Industries International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $313.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -333.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP), with 2.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.58% while institutional investors hold 42.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.59M, and float is at 23.40M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 38.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is D.C. Capital Advisors, Ltd. with over 1.2 million shares valued at $1.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.69% of the SUP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.14 million shares valued at $1.43 million to account for 4.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.8 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $1.0 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $0.99 million.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Abulaban Majdi, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Abulaban Majdi bought 99,331 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading 155.46% up over the past 12 months. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is 80.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.88% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.