Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT)

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) is 38.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.82 and a high of $82.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTGT stock was last observed hovering at around $81.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.32% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -20.57% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.99, the stock is 15.96% and 33.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 92.11% off its SMA200. TTGT registered 207.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.76.

The stock witnessed a 38.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.09%, and is 9.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) has around 649 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $138.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 130.35 and Fwd P/E is 55.78. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 387.60% and -0.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TechTarget Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $42.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.10% in year-over-year returns.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Top Institutional Holders

270 institutions hold shares in TechTarget Inc. (TTGT), with 3.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.62% while institutional investors hold 107.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.78M, and float is at 24.92M with Short Float at 7.29%. Institutions hold 93.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.68 million shares valued at $161.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.10% of the TTGT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.95 million shares valued at $85.61 million to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Argent Wealth Management, LLC which holds 1.87 million shares representing 6.66% and valued at over $56.2 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $65.73 million.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Strakosch Greg, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Strakosch Greg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $53.11 per share for a total of $3.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

TechTarget Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 15 that Strakosch Greg (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 15 and was made at $48.68 per share for $2.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the TTGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, Noreck Daniel T (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 8,396 shares of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT).

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) that is trading 52.04% up over the past 12 months. CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is 33.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.51.