Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) is 9.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.91 and a high of $15.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The TPCO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $20.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.81% off the consensus price target high of $20.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 27.81% higher than the price target low of $20.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.98, the stock is -0.44% and 11.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 32.41% off its SMA200. TPCO registered 20.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.23.

The stock witnessed a 2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.58%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) has around 4114 employees, a market worth around $563.70M and $840.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.74. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.09% and -5.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tribune Publishing Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $200.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.70% in year-over-year returns.

Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO), with 14.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.66% while institutional investors hold 99.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.52M, and float is at 22.04M with Short Float at 3.73%. Institutions hold 60.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.49 million shares valued at $17.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.09% of the TPCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.18 million shares valued at $13.78 million to account for 3.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.16 million shares representing 3.17% and valued at over $13.52 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $10.13 million.

Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times.