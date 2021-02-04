Here is a breakdown of the Clarus Corporation (CLAR) stock performance

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is 9.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.85 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLAR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $18.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.59% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.06% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.81, the stock is 3.63% and 8.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 27.40% off its SMA200. CLAR registered 27.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.47.

The stock witnessed a 10.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.28%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $527.67M and $209.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.58 and Fwd P/E is 18.37. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.27% and -5.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $70.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.20% in year-over-year returns.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in Clarus Corporation (CLAR), with 3.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.35% while institutional investors hold 96.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.98M, and float is at 21.84M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 86.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Advisory Inc. with over 2.85 million shares valued at $40.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.17% of the CLAR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Greenhouse Funds, LLLP with 2.63 million shares valued at $37.16 million to account for 8.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 2.12 million shares representing 6.84% and valued at over $30.0 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $27.64 million.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Clarus Corporation (CLAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOUSE DONALD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOUSE DONALD sold 7,612 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $14.40 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Clarus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that HOUSE DONALD (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $13.19 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CLAR stock.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading 128.60% up over the past 12 months. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is -4.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.