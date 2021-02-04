Here is a breakdown of the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) stock performance

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) is 8.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.40 and a high of $11.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The IKT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

Currently trading at $7.52, the stock is 6.95% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -5.41% at the moment leaves the stock 2.40% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.34.

The stock witnessed a 8.05% in the last 1 month, and is 17.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.28% over the week and 9.71% over the month.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $82.64M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.50% and -36.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (139.00%).

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -160.50% this year.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT), with 4.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.96% while institutional investors hold 29.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.99M, and float is at 4.85M with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 14.29% of the Float.