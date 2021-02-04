Here is a breakdown of the IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) stock performance

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is 1.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.04 and a high of $262.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPGP stock was last observed hovering at around $233.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.37% off its average median price target of $250.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.92% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -28.95% lower than the price target low of $177.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $228.24, the stock is -4.41% and 2.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 26.85% off its SMA200. IPGP registered 62.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $192.74.

The stock witnessed a 4.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.72%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) has around 5960 employees, a market worth around $12.40B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 115.74 and Fwd P/E is 46.19. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.80% and -13.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IPG Photonics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $310.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Top Institutional Holders

612 institutions hold shares in IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP), with 17.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.91% while institutional investors hold 98.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.10M, and float is at 35.62M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 66.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.83 million shares valued at $650.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.18% of the IPGP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 2.94 million shares valued at $499.35 million to account for 5.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.41 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $409.14 million, while First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 3.06% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $277.46 million.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Insider Activity

A total of 130 insider transactions have happened at IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 105 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mammen Timothy PV, the company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mammen Timothy PV sold 13,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $251.62 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43969.0 shares.

IPG Photonics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Samartsev Igor (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $230.47 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the IPGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, PEELER JOHN R (Director) disposed off 3,654 shares at an average price of $221.20 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 2,939 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP).

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is trading 401.88% up over the past 12 months. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is 141.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.77% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.23.