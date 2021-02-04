Here is a breakdown of the Korn Ferry (KFY) stock performance

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is 11.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.45 and a high of $49.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The KFY stock was last observed hovering at around $48.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.02% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -30.68% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.35, the stock is 1.86% and 9.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 43.67% off its SMA200. KFY registered 14.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.74.

The stock witnessed a 13.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.59%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Korn Ferry (KFY) has around 8198 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 169.65 and Fwd P/E is 20.24. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.41% and -2.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Korn Ferry (KFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Korn Ferry (KFY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Korn Ferry is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $424.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.10% year-over-year.

Korn Ferry (KFY) Top Institutional Holders

281 institutions hold shares in Korn Ferry (KFY), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 98.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.23M, and float is at 52.71M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 96.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.25 million shares valued at $239.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.29% of the KFY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.56 million shares valued at $161.17 million to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.53 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $102.39 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 2.61 million with a market value of $113.66 million.

Korn Ferry (KFY) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Korn Ferry (KFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHAHEEN GEORGE T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHAHEEN GEORGE T sold 13,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $40.84 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42680.0 shares.

Korn Ferry disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 25 that BURNISON GARY D (CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 25 and was made at $28.63 per share for $14317.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the KFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, BURNISON GARY D (CEO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $28.32 for $14158.0. The insider now directly holds 520,900 shares of Korn Ferry (KFY).

Korn Ferry (KFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 16.63% up over the past 12 months. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) is 4.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.54% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.