Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HRC Stock Is Going Next

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is -3.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.29 and a high of $117.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The HRC stock was last observed hovering at around $95.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.13% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 9.68% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.84, the stock is -4.84% and -3.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -3.29% off its SMA200. HRC registered -12.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.90.

The stock witnessed a -3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.91%, and is -5.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $6.51B and $2.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.57 and Fwd P/E is 15.53. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.19% and -19.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $654.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) Top Institutional Holders

529 institutions hold shares in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC), with 105.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 88.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.54M, and float is at 66.25M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 88.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.83 million shares valued at $570.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.29% of the HRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.17 million shares valued at $515.11 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.0 million shares representing 9.05% and valued at over $501.27 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 3.25 million with a market value of $271.19 million.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRANK ANDREAS G, the company’s SVP, Pres. Front Line Care. SEC filings show that FRANK ANDREAS G sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $91.45 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12111.0 shares.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that FRANK ANDREAS G (SVP, Pres. Front Line Care) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $89.90 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17611.0 shares of the HRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, FRANK ANDREAS G (SVP, Pres. Front Line Care) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $89.48 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 23,111 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC).

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Electromed Inc. (ELMD) that is trading 0.00% down over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 1.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 49.36% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.