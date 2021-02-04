IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) is 34.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $20.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDYA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.3% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.95% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.81, the stock is 12.76% and 25.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 53.35% off its SMA200. IDYA registered 115.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.45.

The stock witnessed a 39.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.21%, and is 11.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $529.13M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 537.63% and -9.33% from its 52-week high.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $6.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.50% this year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA), with 3.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.64% while institutional investors hold 68.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.40M, and float is at 25.10M with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 59.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with over 3.46 million shares valued at $43.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.91% of the IDYA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 3.23 million shares valued at $40.53 million to account for 11.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canaan Partners X LLC which holds 2.66 million shares representing 9.15% and valued at over $37.25 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 7.58% of the shares totaling 2.2 million with a market value of $27.67 million.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lackner Mark, the company’s SVP, Head of Biology. SEC filings show that Lackner Mark sold 2,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $18.46 per share for a total of $46158.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Throne Jason (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 1,979 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $15.37 per share for $30410.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IDYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, 5AM Ventures IV, L.P. (Former 10% holder) disposed off 800,000 shares at an average price of $13.66 for $10.93 million. The insider now directly holds 91,142 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA).