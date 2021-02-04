Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Volatility At 3.22%, Should You Add A Position?

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) is 5.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.35 and a high of $70.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $64.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.46% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.64% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $66.05, the stock is 0.44% and 5.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 39.16% off its SMA200. IBTX registered 21.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.13.

The stock witnessed a 6.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.74%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) has around 1469 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $623.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.74 and Fwd P/E is 13.80. Profit margin for the company is 30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.57% and -5.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independent Bank Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32 with sales reaching $151.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX), with 6.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.35% while institutional investors hold 84.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.79M, and float is at 36.62M with Short Float at 3.09%. Institutions hold 71.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.44 million shares valued at $240.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.58% of the IBTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.72 million shares valued at $164.21 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.69 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $119.02 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $68.61 million.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brooks Daniel W, the company’s Vice Chairman and CRO. SEC filings show that Brooks Daniel W sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $66.53 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Independent Bank Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Brooks David R (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $66.53 per share for $7.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the IBTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Brooks David R (Chairman, CEO & President) disposed off 21,387 shares at an average price of $62.68 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 45,000 shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX).

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) that is trading -5.85% down over the past 12 months. First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is 13.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.97% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.99.