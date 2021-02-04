Insperity Inc. (NYSE: NSP) stock Surged by 0.12% yesterday

Insperity Inc. (NYSE: NSP) is -1.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.59 and a high of $95.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The NSP stock was last observed hovering at around $80.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $102.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.11% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.5% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.52, the stock is -3.20% and -5.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 15.30% off its SMA200. NSP registered -10.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.65.

The stock witnessed a 1.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.84%, and is 1.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Insperity Inc. (NSP) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $4.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.37 and Fwd P/E is 20.59. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 256.44% and -15.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.10%).

Insperity Inc. (NSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insperity Inc. (NSP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insperity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Insperity Inc. (NSP) Top Institutional Holders

379 institutions hold shares in Insperity Inc. (NSP), with 2.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.75% while institutional investors hold 95.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.51M, and float is at 35.77M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 89.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.2 million shares valued at $275.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.95% of the NSP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.27 million shares valued at $213.92 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.56 million shares representing 6.68% and valued at over $167.74 million, while Mawer Investment Management Limited holds 3.60% of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $90.4 million.

Insperity Inc. (NSP) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Insperity Inc. (NSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAWSON RICHARD G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAWSON RICHARD G sold 5,627 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $89.07 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Insperity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that RAWSON RICHARD G (Director) sold a total of 7,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $89.16 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the NSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, RAWSON RICHARD G (Director) disposed off 3,300 shares at an average price of $89.20 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 91,250 shares of Insperity Inc. (NSP).

Insperity Inc. (NSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 16.63% up over the past 12 months. Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is -22.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.93% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.