InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 10.58% Upside

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE: IHG) is 1.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.39 and a high of $67.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The IHG stock was last observed hovering at around $66.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $58.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.58% off the consensus price target high of $73.98 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -63.86% lower than the price target low of $40.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.15, the stock is 2.15% and 3.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 22.25% off its SMA200. IHG registered 5.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.59.

The stock witnessed a 4.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.14%, and is 7.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) has around 14436 employees, a market worth around $12.40B and $3.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.80. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.59% and -1.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.10%).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG), with institutional investors hold 4.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.00M, and float is at 166.59M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 4.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.14 million shares valued at $112.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.17% of the IHG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 0.75 million shares valued at $39.43 million to account for 0.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 0.32 million shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $17.05 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $16.26 million.