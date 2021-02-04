InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) is 8.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.04 and a high of $68.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDCC stock was last observed hovering at around $65.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.57% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 24.17% higher than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.97, the stock is -0.24% and 4.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 11.18% off its SMA200. IDCC registered 18.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.16.

The stock witnessed a 8.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.65%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) has around 487 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $370.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.23 and Fwd P/E is 44.57. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.53% and -3.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InterDigital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $88.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.80% in year-over-year returns.

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in InterDigital Inc. (IDCC), with 296.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 81.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.80M, and float is at 30.51M with Short Float at 5.37%. Institutions hold 80.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.49 million shares valued at $199.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.33% of the IDCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.9 million shares valued at $165.21 million to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.37 million shares representing 4.44% and valued at over $78.02 million, while Shannon River Fund Management Co., LLC holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $73.52 million.

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Markley John D. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Markley John D. Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 17 at a price of $57.97 per share for a total of $40579.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10498.0 shares.

InterDigital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that KRITZMACHER JOHN A (Director) sold a total of 969 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $56.22 per share for $54477.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17178.0 shares of the IDCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, RANKIN JEAN F (Director) disposed off 969 shares at an average price of $56.22 for $54477.0. The insider now directly holds 25,072 shares of InterDigital Inc. (IDCC).

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading 95.12% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -11.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.49% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.06.