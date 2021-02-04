Is B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) a good stock to buy now?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) is 15.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOSC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $2.62, the stock is 7.04% and 2.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 3.15% at the moment leaves the stock 4.64% off its SMA200. BOSC registered 30.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5036 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5999.

The stock witnessed a 13.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.69%, and is 7.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $13.75M and $32.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.86% and -21.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -179.60% this year.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC), with 433.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.04% while institutional investors hold 5.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.33M, and float is at 3.91M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 4.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.64% of the BOSC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is GWM Advisors LLC with 21777.0 shares valued at $49433.0 to account for 1.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are James Investment Research, Inc. which holds 21777.0 shares representing 1.05% and valued at over $49433.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 200.0 with a market value of $486.0.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) that is trading -19.06% down over the past 12 months. Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) is -8.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 78.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4770.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.