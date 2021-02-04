Is BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) a good stock to buy now?

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) is 9.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.41 and a high of $14.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPMP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.22% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.64, the stock is -4.98% and 1.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 4.34% off its SMA200. BPMP registered -19.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.91.

The stock witnessed a 10.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.00%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.96 and Fwd P/E is 7.26. Distance from 52-week low is 81.59% and -20.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $31.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP), with 9.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.88% while institutional investors hold 85.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.80M, and float is at 47.75M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 77.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 6.19 million shares valued at $61.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the BPMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC with 4.23 million shares valued at $44.82 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. which holds 4.01 million shares representing 7.65% and valued at over $39.71 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 3.45 million with a market value of $34.18 million.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPL Corporation (PPL) that is trading -22.93% down over the past 12 months. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is -47.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.96% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.