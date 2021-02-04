Is BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) a good stock to buy now?

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) is 3.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.25 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.05% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.71, the stock is 0.27% and 8.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 43.58% off its SMA200. BTRS registered 71.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.77.

The stock witnessed a 3.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.91%, and is 8.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $105.39M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.65% and -7.17% from its 52-week high.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.24M, and float is at 1.69M with Short Float at 40.77%.