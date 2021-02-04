Is Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) a good stock to buy now?

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) is 27.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.48 and a high of $23.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The CUBI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.74% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 7.24% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.19, the stock is 5.48% and 22.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 79.47% off its SMA200. CUBI registered 16.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.32.

The stock witnessed a 27.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.52%, and is 9.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has around 867 employees, a market worth around $737.91M and $543.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.23 and Fwd P/E is 6.77. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.97% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Customers Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.7 with sales reaching $132M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 62.30% in year-over-year returns.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI), with 2.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.02% while institutional investors hold 87.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.52M, and float is at 29.05M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 80.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.44 million shares valued at $49.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.05% of the CUBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.44 million shares valued at $27.32 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.63 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $18.23 million, while Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $14.05 million.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Issa Steven, the company’s Executive VP and CLO. SEC filings show that Issa Steven sold 1,881 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $22.45 per share for a total of $42228.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26834.0 shares.

Customers Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Collins James T. (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 1,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $22.26 per share for $37403.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15347.0 shares of the CUBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Burkey Rick (Director) disposed off 977 shares at an average price of $18.28 for $17860.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI).

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) that is trading 1.56% up over the past 12 months. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is -32.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.