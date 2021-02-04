Is CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) a good stock to buy now?

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK) is 51.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $3.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTEK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 45.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is 8.35% and 29.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 5.80% at the moment leaves the stock 36.22% off its SMA200. CTEK registered -44.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8139 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5574.

The stock witnessed a 52.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.23%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 11.18% over the month.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) has around 137 employees, a market worth around $24.09M and $19.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.13% and -44.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CynergisTek Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $4.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.50% in year-over-year returns.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK), with 984.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.24% while institutional investors hold 23.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.60M, and float is at 9.58M with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 21.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Horton Capital Management, LLC with over 0.65 million shares valued at $1.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.11% of the CTEK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Luther King Capital Management with 0.4 million shares valued at $0.63 million to account for 3.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perritt Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.32 million shares representing 2.98% and valued at over $0.5 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.45 million.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Meadows Theresa Zak, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Meadows Theresa Zak bought 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $1.49 per share for a total of $6705.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14500.0 shares.

CynergisTek Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Sellers Dana Davis (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $1.45 per share for $14473.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the CTEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, MCCASHIN ROBERT (Director) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $1.62 for $10530.0. The insider now directly holds 16,500 shares of CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK).

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) that is trading -25.74% down over the past 12 months. ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) is 72.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 40510.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.