Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 2.47% Change This Year

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) is 2.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.62 and a high of $123.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The KRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $105.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.13% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 9.48% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.10, the stock is 2.14% and 3.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 14.60% off its SMA200. KRTX registered 11.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.08.

The stock witnessed a 2.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.61%, and is 9.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 97.83% and -15.87% from its 52-week high.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.20% this year.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX), with 3.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.52% while institutional investors hold 102.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.66M, and float is at 22.89M with Short Float at 5.48%. Institutions hold 87.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.99 million shares valued at $308.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.89% of the KRTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 1.95 million shares valued at $150.96 million to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.38 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $106.32 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $99.55 million.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pande Atul, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pande Atul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Miller Andrew Craig (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $105.11 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45500.0 shares of the KRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Ignelzi Troy A. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $104.49 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 13,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX).