Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 51.28% Upside

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is 10.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The KRP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 20.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.77, the stock is -1.00% and 2.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 13.10% off its SMA200. KRP registered -37.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.77.

The stock witnessed a 3.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.15%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $357.11M and $92.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.64. Distance from 52-week low is 149.86% and -39.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.70%).

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $27.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP), with 6.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.82% while institutional investors hold 41.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.42M, and float is at 6.94M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 35.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 4.16 million shares valued at $25.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.69% of the KRP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.81 million shares valued at $17.18 million to account for 7.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. which holds 2.09 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $12.74 million, while Yorktown Energy Partners X, L.P. holds 2.33% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $5.54 million.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wynne Mitch S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wynne Mitch S. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $8.59 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Ravnaas Robert D. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 39,390 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $4.74 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the KRP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Taylor Brett G. (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $4.73 for $56760.0. The insider now directly holds 387,320 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP).

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) that is -16.57% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -76.52% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.1.