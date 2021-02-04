Knoll Inc. (KNL) turns bullish with gain of 0.03 points

Knoll Inc. (NYSE: KNL) is 4.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.74 and a high of $26.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The KNL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.34, the stock is -1.60% and 3.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 20.05% off its SMA200. KNL registered -39.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.44.

The stock witnessed a 11.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.67%, and is -4.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Knoll Inc. (KNL) has around 3734 employees, a market worth around $819.00M and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.34 and Fwd P/E is 16.06. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.19% and -41.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Knoll Inc. (KNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knoll Inc. (KNL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knoll Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $300.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.10% in year-over-year returns.

Knoll Inc. (KNL) Top Institutional Holders

198 institutions hold shares in Knoll Inc. (KNL), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.78% while institutional investors hold 97.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.11M, and float is at 47.24M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 90.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.07 million shares valued at $85.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.94% of the KNL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.39 million shares valued at $52.95 million to account for 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.4 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $40.96 million, while Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC holds 6.36% of the shares totaling 3.22 million with a market value of $38.89 million.

Knoll Inc. (KNL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Knoll Inc. (KNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nash Sarah E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nash Sarah E sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $13.10 per share for a total of $91689.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33411.0 shares.

Knoll Inc. (KNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -9.45% down over the past 12 months. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is 24.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.66.