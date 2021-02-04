Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) stock Plunged by -0.21% yesterday

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) is -4.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.50 and a high of $39.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The KRON stock was last observed hovering at around $28.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.08% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.94% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.46, the stock is -6.18% and -10.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -8.41% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.07.

The stock witnessed a 0.46% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.68%, and is 5.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.61% and -28.14% from its 52-week high.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kronos Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.79.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.80% this year.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON), with 7.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.31% while institutional investors hold 15.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.71M, and float is at 48.58M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 13.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 0.67 million shares valued at $19.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.19% of the KRON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with 29652.0 shares valued at $0.89 million to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Omega Fund V, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Omega Fund V, L.P. bought 450,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $8.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.82 million shares.

Kronos Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Stampacchia Otello (Director) bought a total of 450,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $19.00 per share for $8.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.82 million shares of the KRON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Ridloff Elena (Director) acquired 2,630 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $49970.0. The insider now directly holds 2,630 shares of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON).