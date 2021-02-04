KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) turns bullish with gain of 0.36 points

KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) is 28.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.36 and a high of $14.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The KVHI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -21.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -45.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.54, the stock is 15.66% and 27.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 54.50% off its SMA200. KVHI registered 42.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.75.

The stock witnessed a 27.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.79%, and is 12.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) has around 581 employees, a market worth around $269.72M and $157.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.62% and 1.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.30%).

KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KVH Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $46.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.90% while institutional investors hold 74.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.72M, and float is at 14.85M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 66.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. with over 1.86 million shares valued at $16.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.16% of the KVHI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Systematic Financial Management, L.P. with 1.76 million shares valued at $15.83 million to account for 9.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.19 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $10.7 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $9.9 million.

KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Balog Robert J, the company’s CTO. SEC filings show that Balog Robert J sold 5,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $14.29 per share for a total of $75208.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78240.0 shares.

KVH Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Balog Robert J (CTO) sold a total of 4,916 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $13.29 per share for $65334.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83503.0 shares of the KVHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, BRUUN BRENT C (COO/CFO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $12.50 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 138,272 shares of KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI).

KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 43.66% up over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 13.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.