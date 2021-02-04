LAIX Inc. (LAIX) turns bullish with gain of 0.07 points

LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is 26.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The LAIX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $9.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.55% off the consensus price target high of $9.87 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.55% higher than the price target low of $9.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.92, the stock is 14.70% and 21.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 3.78% at the moment leaves the stock -16.69% off its SMA200. LAIX registered -56.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5870 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9888.

The stock witnessed a 33.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.66%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.53% over the week and 10.91% over the month.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) has around 3214 employees, a market worth around $89.36M and $150.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.18% and -68.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (180.50%).

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LAIX Inc. (LAIX) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LAIX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $39.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.70% in year-over-year returns.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in LAIX Inc. (LAIX), with institutional investors hold 36.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.47M, and float is at 29.44M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 36.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 5.66 million shares valued at $8.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.04% of the LAIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with 3.17 million shares valued at $5.74 million to account for 10.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 1.26 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $2.28 million, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 18385.0 with a market value of $33276.0.