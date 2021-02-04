Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -18.29% Change This Year

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) is -18.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $24.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The LTRN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.76% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 37.08% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.73, the stock is -2.92% and -6.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 0.33% off its SMA200. LTRN registered a gain of 25.84% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.20.

The stock witnessed a -16.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.49%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 51.25% and -36.67% from its 52-week high.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lantern Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.60% this year.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.14% while institutional investors hold 42.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.22M, and float is at 1.59M with Short Float at 10.70%. Institutions hold 31.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC with over 84750.0 shares valued at $1.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.76% of the LTRN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Voss Capital, LLC with 35067.0 shares valued at $0.66 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 21384.0 shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $0.4 million, while Rock Creek Group, LP holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 11306.0 with a market value of $0.21 million.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.