Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) down -5.39% since start of the year

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) is -5.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.55 and a high of $17.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The LILA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -62.0% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.53, the stock is -4.85% and -7.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 5.79% off its SMA200. LILA registered -33.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.18.

The stock witnessed a -4.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.47%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $3.64B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.47% and -41.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Top Institutional Holders

196 institutions hold shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA), with 16.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.94% while institutional investors hold 81.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 185.38M, and float is at 182.66M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 75.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ashe Capital Management, LP with over 4.62 million shares valued at $38.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.43% of the LILA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Genesis Investment Management, LLP with 4.6 million shares valued at $51.23 million to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.13 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $25.86 million, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $21.7 million.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 89,677 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $11.74 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.23 million shares.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that MALONE JOHN C (10% Owner) sold a total of 51,079 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $11.83 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.32 million shares of the LILA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, MALONE JOHN C (10% Owner) disposed off 84,244 shares at an average price of $12.18 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 4,366,873 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA).