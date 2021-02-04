LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) growth is a big Buy opportunity

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) is 7.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The LIQT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is 7.80% and 8.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 5.52% at the moment leaves the stock 24.47% off its SMA200. LIQT registered 44.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.57.

The stock witnessed a 14.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.82%, and is 4.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) has around 142 employees, a market worth around $187.48M and $24.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.99. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.53% and -5.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LiqTech International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $4.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.80% in year-over-year returns.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT), with 3.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.46% while institutional investors hold 66.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.65M, and float is at 18.28M with Short Float at 6.76%. Institutions hold 55.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 2.16 million shares valued at $18.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.97% of the LIQT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 2.04 million shares valued at $17.27 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.85 million shares representing 8.54% and valued at over $15.63 million, while Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $10.42 million.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MEEUSEN RICHARD A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MEEUSEN RICHARD A bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $6.84 per share for a total of $20520.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28000.0 shares.