Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) is 28.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.46 and a high of $5.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $5.00, the stock is 15.71% and 14.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 3.95% at the moment leaves the stock 39.84% off its SMA200. MAGS registered 26.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4564 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8536.

The stock witnessed a 25.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.87%, and is 17.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.07% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) has around 421 employees, a market worth around $118.50M and $75.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.76. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.25% and -15.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.80% this year.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS), with 13.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 59.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.15M, and float is at 13.29M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 59.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Grace & White Inc /ny with over 1.19 million shares valued at $4.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.13% of the MAGS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC with 0.77 million shares valued at $2.98 million to account for 3.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.73 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $2.73 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $1.82 million.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) that is 154.58% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.39% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15050.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.