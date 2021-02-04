Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) on Track to Reach $13.00 in a Year

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX: MTA) is -18.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.17% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.7% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.27, the stock is -11.96% and -5.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 27.29% off its SMA200. MTA registered 62.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.25.

The stock witnessed a -18.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.21%, and is 8.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 242.33% and -23.93% from its 52-week high.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.59% while institutional investors hold 8.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.62M, and float is at 34.04M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 7.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Global Strategic Management Inc with over 0.89 million shares valued at $7.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.24% of the MTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with 0.72 million shares valued at $5.72 million to account for 1.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC which holds 0.4 million shares representing 1.02% and valued at over $3.18 million, while ETF Managers Group, LLC holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $1.6 million.