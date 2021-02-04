Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 83.51% Upside

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) is 32.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.28 and a high of $16.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNPR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.51% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.08, the stock is 16.82% and 32.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 4.94% at the moment leaves the stock 25.58% off its SMA200. MNPR registered -47.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.81.

The stock witnessed a 27.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.98%, and is 22.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.94% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 88.79% and -51.50% from its 52-week high.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR), with 8.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.46% while institutional investors hold 2.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.12M, and float is at 3.03M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 0.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Northern Trust Corporation with over 64748.0 shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.57% of the MNPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 4701.0 shares valued at $25162.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3200.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $17128.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 2703.0 with a market value of $14468.0.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times.