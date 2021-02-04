Monro Inc. (MNRO) Is Up 13.51% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is 13.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.09 and a high of $63.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNRO stock was last observed hovering at around $60.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.42% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -51.25% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.50, the stock is 4.02% and 14.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 18.74% off its SMA200. MNRO registered -1.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.07.

The stock witnessed a 12.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.74%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) has around 8184 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.26 and Fwd P/E is 31.07. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.11% and -5.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monro Inc. (MNRO) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $296.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in Monro Inc. (MNRO), with 576.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 114.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.30M, and float is at 32.74M with Short Float at 7.34%. Institutions hold 112.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.21 million shares valued at $211.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.65% of the MNRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 4.48 million shares valued at $181.86 million to account for 13.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.48 million shares representing 10.46% and valued at over $141.37 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 9.80% of the shares totaling 3.26 million with a market value of $132.39 million.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Monro Inc. (MNRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MELLOR ROBERT E, the company’s Interim CEO. SEC filings show that MELLOR ROBERT E bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $44.07 per share for a total of $22033.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21884.0 shares.

Monro Inc. (MNRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) that is trading 11.70% up over the past 12 months. Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is 18.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.98.