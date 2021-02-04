Moxian Inc. (MOXC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) is 34.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $3.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOXC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 91.73% higher than the price target low of $22.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.86, the stock is 12.87% and 27.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 47.01% off its SMA200. MOXC registered -1.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5352 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4543.

The stock witnessed a 41.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.60%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $31.88M and $0.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 465.00. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 272.00% and -45.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moxian Inc. (MOXC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.80% this year.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Moxian Inc. (MOXC), with 8.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.25% while institutional investors hold 1.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.19M, and float is at 7.41M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 0.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 35162.0 shares valued at $47468.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.22% of the MOXC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 33999.0 shares valued at $45898.0 to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 13102.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $17687.0, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 12595.0 with a market value of $17003.0.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Moxian Inc. (MOXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.