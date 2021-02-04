NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) – The 5.18% Upside Potential Remains

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB) is 4.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.10 and a high of $39.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBTB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.03% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.0% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $33.66, the stock is -1.83% and 2.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 10.25% off its SMA200. NBTB registered -13.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.55.

The stock witnessed a 5.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.99%, and is 1.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) has around 1788 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $348.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.18 and Fwd P/E is 12.35. Profit margin for the company is 27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.97% and -15.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NBT Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $118.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Top Institutional Holders

219 institutions hold shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.40% while institutional investors hold 57.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.64M, and float is at 42.17M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 55.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.26 million shares valued at $167.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.35% of the NBTB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.37 million shares valued at $117.09 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.99 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $53.42 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $39.38 million.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEBB JACK H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEBB JACK H sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $30.02 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51936.0 shares.

NBT Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Robinson V Daniel II (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $31.10 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the NBTB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Robinson V Daniel II (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $30.54 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 542,558 shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB).

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -14.09% down over the past 12 months. Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) is -20.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.