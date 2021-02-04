New Big Money Means California Resources Corporation (CRC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is -1.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.99 and a high of $27.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $23.25, the stock is -4.32% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 3.93% at the moment leaves the stock 14.89% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.24.

The stock witnessed a -1.19% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.78%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) has around 1250 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $1.87B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.56% and -16.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for California Resources Corporation (CRC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

California Resources Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $285.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.90% year-over-year.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in California Resources Corporation (CRC), with 6.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.98% while institutional investors hold 77.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.61M, and float is at 76.64M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 71.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Congress Park Capital LLC with over 41410.0 shares valued at $0.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the CRC Shares outstanding.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at California Resources Corporation (CRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 6,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $24.97 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.27 million shares.

California Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $25.02 per share for $52542.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.28 million shares of the CRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) disposed off 3,700 shares at an average price of $25.03 for $92611.0. The insider now directly holds 19,281,137 shares of California Resources Corporation (CRC).