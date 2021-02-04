New Big Money Means CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB) is 9.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.66 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CFB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.76, the stock is 0.00% and 9.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 21.45% off its SMA200. CFB registered -10.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.85.

The stock witnessed a 9.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.33%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $616.58M and $209.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 178.18 and Fwd P/E is 12.42. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.77% and -18.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $43.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB), with 7.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.17% while institutional investors hold 52.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.14M, and float is at 44.77M with Short Float at 2.59%. Institutions hold 45.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.78 million shares valued at $41.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the CFB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.56 million shares valued at $22.29 million to account for 4.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.2 million shares representing 4.22% and valued at over $19.14 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $12.93 million.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Toole David L., the company’s CFO & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that O’Toole David L. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $11.89 per share for a total of $5945.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34687.0 shares.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Robinson Michael Kent (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $11.06 per share for $11060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CFB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, O’Toole David L. (CFO & Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 907 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $8617.0. The insider now directly holds 29,331 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB).