New Big Money Means Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is 4.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $579.40 and a high of $1271.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTD stock was last observed hovering at around $1217.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -29.21% off its average median price target of $1100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.19% off the consensus price target high of $1215.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -37.07% lower than the price target low of $867.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1188.38, the stock is -2.00% and 1.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 22.82% off its SMA200. MTD registered 54.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,182.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,058.22.

The stock witnessed a 2.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.91%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $28.34B and $2.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.00 and Fwd P/E is 42.58. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.11% and -6.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.80%).

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $8.72 with sales reaching $904.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Top Institutional Holders

928 institutions hold shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), with 399.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 101.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.92M, and float is at 23.39M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 99.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.65 million shares valued at $2.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.12% of the MTD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.77 million shares valued at $1.71 billion to account for 7.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.37 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $1.33 billion, while WCM Investment Management, LLC holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $1.31 billion.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Magloth Christian, the company’s Head of Human Resources. SEC filings show that Magloth Christian sold 795 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $1137.22 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124.0 shares.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Vadala Shawn (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,114 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $1182.48 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5187.0 shares of the MTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Keller Gerry (Head of Process Analytics) disposed off 388 shares at an average price of $1182.48 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 219 shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD).

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading 55.74% up over the past 12 months. Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is 11.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.72.