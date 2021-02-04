New Big Money Means Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE: MYE) is 0.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $22.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYE stock was last observed hovering at around $21.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.57% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.80, the stock is -4.12% and 4.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 32.79% off its SMA200. MYE registered 25.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.80.

The stock witnessed a 1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.38%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) has around 1640 employees, a market worth around $763.78M and $489.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.86 and Fwd P/E is 18.29. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.01% and -8.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myers Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $128.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.30% in year-over-year returns.

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in Myers Industries Inc. (MYE), with 341.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 92.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.80M, and float is at 35.48M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 92.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.4 million shares valued at $71.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.06% of the MYE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 3.42 million shares valued at $45.22 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.53 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $33.51 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.69% of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $31.73 million.

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COFFIN SARAH R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COFFIN SARAH R bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $17.60 per share for a total of $44000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29379.0 shares.

Myers Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Lutey Lori A. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $17.02 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the MYE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, McGaugh Michael (President and CEO) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $17.08 for $25620.0. The insider now directly holds 52,500 shares of Myers Industries Inc. (MYE).

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) that is trading 41.89% up over the past 12 months. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) is -3.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.82% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.77.