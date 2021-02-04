Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) is 9.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $22.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEWT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -27.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -27.29% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.64, the stock is 7.10% and 13.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 20.02% off its SMA200. NEWT registered 3.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.69.

The stock witnessed a 13.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.27%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $479.11M and $111.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.56 and Fwd P/E is 10.56. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.11% and -1.86% from its 52-week high.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $14.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 55.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.03% while institutional investors hold 15.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.19M, and float is at 20.46M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 14.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 0.47 million shares valued at $8.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.14% of the NEWT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 0.39 million shares valued at $7.18 million to account for 1.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 0.28 million shares representing 1.29% and valued at over $5.2 million, while Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 1.19% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $4.82 million.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SLOANE BARRY, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that SLOANE BARRY bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $17.95 per share for a total of $17950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.06 million shares.

Newtek Business Services Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that SLOANE BARRY (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $19.23 per share for $19234.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the NEWT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, SLOANE BARRY (Chairman & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $15.28 for $15280.0. The insider now directly holds 1,053,094 shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT).

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) that is trading 40.71% up over the past 12 months. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) is -2.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.96% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.