NextCure Inc. (NXTC) picks momentum as shares rise 2.99%

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) is 15.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $50.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The NXTC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.72% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -25.7% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.57, the stock is 2.61% and 10.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -20.57% off its SMA200. NXTC registered -72.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.37.

The stock witnessed a 15.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.97%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 6.92% over the month.

NextCure Inc. (NXTC) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $364.03M and $24.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.91% and -75.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.50%).

NextCure Inc. (NXTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextCure Inc. (NXTC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextCure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 252.00% year-over-year.

NextCure Inc. (NXTC) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in NextCure Inc. (NXTC), with 3.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.33% while institutional investors hold 87.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.55M, and float is at 23.59M with Short Float at 3.06%. Institutions hold 74.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 2.71 million shares valued at $23.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.84% of the NXTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 2.67 million shares valued at $23.51 million to account for 9.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canaan Partners X LLC which holds 1.71 million shares representing 6.21% and valued at over $15.06 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $10.81 million.

NextCure Inc. (NXTC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NextCure Inc. (NXTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.