Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) stock Plunged by -2.39% yesterday

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) is 14.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.78 and a high of $37.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPY stock was last observed hovering at around $36.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.78% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 2.78% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.97, the stock is 10.31% and 15.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 47.02% off its SMA200. OPY registered 35.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.09.

The stock witnessed a 14.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.23%, and is 18.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) has around 2868 employees, a market worth around $397.11M and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.27. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.10% and -4.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.10% this year.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY), with 3.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.51% while institutional investors hold 61.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.55M, and float is at 8.98M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 44.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.66 million shares valued at $14.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.35% of the OPY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.58 million shares valued at $12.94 million to account for 4.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.41 million shares representing 3.31% and valued at over $9.15 million, while Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 2.47% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $6.82 million.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cowen Inc. (COWN) that is trading 61.78% up over the past 12 months. Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) is 13.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.99% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.