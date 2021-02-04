ORLA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) Now

Orla Mining Ltd. (AMEX: ORLA) is -22.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $6.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORLA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 38.07% higher than the price target low of $6.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.18, the stock is -12.46% and -15.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 7.05% off its SMA200. ORLA registered 175.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8981 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8981.

The stock witnessed a -25.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.63%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 281.32% and -30.79% from its 52-week high.

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orla Mining Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021..

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA), with 86.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.73% while institutional investors hold 37.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.97M, and float is at 133.25M with Short Float at 3.76%. Institutions hold 23.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Zurcher Kantonalbank (zurich Cantonalbank) with over 34619.0 shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.02% of the ORLA Shares outstanding.