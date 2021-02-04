Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) is 24.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $6.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The OXSQ stock was last observed hovering at around $3.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is 7.81% and 15.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 32.33% off its SMA200. OXSQ registered -37.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3224 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8612.

The stock witnessed a 19.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.63%, and is 6.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 10.24. Distance from 52-week low is 85.78% and -39.46% from its 52-week high.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.40% in year-over-year returns.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ), with 4.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.34% while institutional investors hold 12.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.59M, and float is at 46.79M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 11.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 1.43 million shares valued at $3.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.89% of the OXSQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 0.55 million shares valued at $1.35 million to account for 1.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Legal & General Group PLC which holds 0.36 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $0.88 million, while Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $0.67 million.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STELLJES GEORGE III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STELLJES GEORGE III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $3235.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34000.0 shares.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that STELLJES GEORGE III (Director) bought a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $2.79 per share for $29273.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32500.0 shares of the OXSQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, COHEN JONATHAN H (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 7,662 shares at an average price of $2.66 for $20352.0. The insider now directly holds 1,412,068 shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ).