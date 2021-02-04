Positives for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET) as stock gains in recent trading

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) is 5.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.19 and a high of $25.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSET stock was last observed hovering at around $20.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.23% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.96% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.26, the stock is 1.38% and 9.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 4.99% at the moment leaves the stock 70.04% off its SMA200. BSET registered 85.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 139.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.30.

The stock witnessed a 10.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.89%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET) has around 2071 employees, a market worth around $220.68M and $385.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.29. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 406.83% and -18.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $111.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -457.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.90% year-over-year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET), with 649.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.53% while institutional investors hold 59.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.94M, and float is at 9.30M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 55.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 0.9 million shares valued at $12.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.05% of the BSET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.81 million shares valued at $11.09 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.62 million shares representing 6.26% and valued at over $8.52 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $5.58 million.

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SPILMAN ROBERT H JR, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that SPILMAN ROBERT H JR bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $14.56 per share for a total of $14560.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Hamlet Virginia W. (Director) bought a total of 2,593 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $9.69 per share for $25132.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7102.0 shares of the BSET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, WARDEN WILLIAM C JR (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $9.19 for $27579.0. The insider now directly holds 40,121 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET).

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading 24.01% up over the past 12 months. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is 115.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.