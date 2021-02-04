Positives for EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) as stock gains in recent trading

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) is 53.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $8.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The EDAP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $10.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.47% off the consensus price target high of $12.32 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.75% higher than the price target low of $8.26 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.95, the stock is 11.88% and 42.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 103.74% off its SMA200. EDAP registered 113.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 159.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.55.

The stock witnessed a 55.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.92%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $232.86M and $46.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 59.77. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 444.52% and -8.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EDAP TMS S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $18.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 537.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.00% in year-over-year returns.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP), with institutional investors hold 17.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.14M, and float is at 12.42M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 17.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Opaleye Management Inc. with over 1.04 million shares valued at $4.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.59% of the EDAP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Archon Capital Management LLC with 0.83 million shares valued at $3.8 million to account for 2.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bruce & Co, Inc. which holds 0.83 million shares representing 2.85% and valued at over $3.8 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $2.82 million.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is trading -12.66% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 96690.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.