Positives for IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) as stock gains in recent trading

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) is 12.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.55 and a high of $133.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The IGMS stock was last observed hovering at around $96.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.92% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.92% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -32.43% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $99.32, the stock is 7.53% and 17.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock 48.89% off its SMA200. IGMS registered 149.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.58.

The stock witnessed a 28.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.58%, and is 3.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 260.51% and -25.32% from its 52-week high.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IGM Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS), with 13.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.34% while institutional investors hold 103.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.65M, and float is at 15.66M with Short Float at 15.72%. Institutions hold 58.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 3.43 million shares valued at $252.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.11% of the IGMS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.14 million shares valued at $232.09 million to account for 12.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 0.98 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $72.53 million, while Alkeon Capital Management LLC holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $68.55 million.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keyt Bruce, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Keyt Bruce sold 1,503 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $79.33 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2769.0 shares.

IGM Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Chen Daniel ShinYu (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $79.25 per share for $87334.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the IGMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Keyt Bruce (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 883 shares at an average price of $88.07 for $77766.0. The insider now directly holds 1,013 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS).