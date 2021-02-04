Positives for SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) as stock loss in recent trading

SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) is -4.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.74 and a high of $63.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLOW stock was last observed hovering at around $55.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.35% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -41.59% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.22, the stock is -2.29% and -2.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 24.98% off its SMA200. FLOW registered 23.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.86.

The stock witnessed a -5.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.78%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.60 and Fwd P/E is 28.26. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.83% and -13.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SPX FLOW Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $350.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.90% in year-over-year returns.

SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW), with 512.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 100.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.13M, and float is at 41.71M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 99.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.06 million shares valued at $259.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.35% of the FLOW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.83 million shares valued at $206.93 million to account for 11.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.16 million shares representing 9.86% and valued at over $178.23 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $97.67 million.

SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Larios Jose, the company’s Pres., Power & Energy & Indus.. SEC filings show that Larios Jose sold 1,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $32.23 per share for a total of $37387.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11295.0 shares.

SPX FLOW Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Larios Jose (Pres., Power & Energy & Indus.) sold a total of 1,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $34.29 per share for $54315.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10871.0 shares of the FLOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Larios Jose (Pres., Power & Energy & Indus.) disposed off 18,439 shares at an average price of $41.49 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 12,455 shares of SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW).

SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading 20.92% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.6% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.23.