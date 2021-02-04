Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) is 37.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.44 and a high of $29.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15% off its average median price target of $27.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.43% off the consensus price target high of $35.14 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -26.06% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.69, the stock is 5.86% and 13.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 10.47% at the moment leaves the stock 51.72% off its SMA200. PDS registered -3.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.27.

The stock witnessed a 36.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.35%, and is 10.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 317.10% and -23.34% from its 52-week high.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precision Drilling Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $308.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS), with 97.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 32.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.70M, and float is at 13.58M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 32.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 1.53 million shares valued at $19.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.34% of the PDS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc with 0.29 million shares valued at $3.74 million to account for 2.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. which holds 0.29 million shares representing 2.17% and valued at over $3.73 million, while Standard General L.P. holds 2.16% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $3.71 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -27.01% down over the past 12 months. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is -37.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.92% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.